VIDEO: Party Full of Pancakes, PJs and More

A multitude of families and friends gathered together to celebrate the Salina Mayor’s Christmas Pancakes and Pajamas Party.

On Friday, Salina Parks and Recreation hosted a party full of pancakes, hot chocolate, games, crafts, photo booths, santa visit and more at the Salina Fieldhouse. Parks and Recreation supervisor Sarah Hageman tells KSAL News the purpose of the event is to gather people to enjoy themselves in the wake of the holiday season.

The Mayor’s annual Christmas event changed it to a pancake and pajama party just two years ago.

Food and service company “Chris Cakes” flipped the flapjacks during the event. They are based out of Louisburg, KS and according to the owner Amanda Shore, Chris Cakes attends about 80 events a month, averaging to about 1,000 per year. Chris Cakes also makes, burgers, french toast, Chili, Hot Dogs and more. Their own recipe is FDA approved. You can learn more about them at www.chriscakes.com