VIDEO: Independent Horror Film Debuting in Salina

The Salina Art Center Cinema will be among a select group of theatres across the country where an independently produced supernatural thriller will debut.

“The Activated Man”, produced by award-winning filmmaker Nicholas Gyeney is the final leading role on the big screen for Tony Todd, who passed away in early November.

According to the producer, the film is highly-anticipated by fans of the horror genre. “The Activated Man” boasts a star-studded cast which includes genre icons:

Tony Todd (Candyman)

Sean Young (Blade Runner)

Kane Hodder (four-time Jason Voorhees)

Andrew Keegan (10 Things I Hate About You)

Vladimir Kulich (Vikings)

Sab Shimono (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III)

Ivana Rojas (Hulu’s This Fool)

Longtime Gyeney collaborator Scott Brown plays the villainous ‘Fedora Man.’

According to the venue, “The Activated Man” is a supernatural thriller and emotional drama. It has earned rave reviews and swept over 40 awards on the festival circuit. The story revolves around a grieving man, haunted by the loss of his dog and visions of a shadowy figure, who uncovers long-buried secrets in a journey that forces him to confront his destiny in a series of harrowing events.

After a Thursday night exclusive premiere at the Fine Arts Theatre in Beverly Hills, “The Activated Man” will have a theatrical run in Los Angeles, Tempe, AZ, Huntingdon, PA, Atlantic Highlands, NJ, Salina, KS, Hermitage, TN, and other cities across the country.

“The Activated Man” will debut at the Salina Art Center Cinema Friday the 13th, at 8:30 PM. Additional screenings will be held this Saturday and Sunday, December 14th and 15th, at 10 AM and 8:30 PM.

_ _ _