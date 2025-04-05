Two Stabbed at Salina Bar

One person was arrested after two people were stabbed at a Salina bar early Saturday morning.

According to Salina Police, at 1:19 AM officers were dispatched to Chuck’s Bar at 600 N. Santa Fe, in reference to a disturbance involving a knife. Upon arrival, they located blood inside and outside the bar.

Witnesses reported several people being stabbed who were then transported by personal vehicle to the hospital.

A suspect description was provided, and a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper observed a person

matching the description fleeing from the area on foot. Law enforcement officers located the person

several blocks from the bar and took him into custody without incident.

The suspect is identified as 21-year-old Dylan Michael Henning of Salina.

Law enforcement officers were advised that two victims with stab wounds had arrived at the hospital for treatment. A 24-year-old male from Salina received one stab wound and was admitted to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. A 27-year-old male from Salina had three stab wounds, and was treated and released.

The investigation determined the disturbance began in the bar when Henning and a female acquaintance were removed from the bar. While outside the bar, the disturbance continued when Henning is alleged to have produced a knife and stabbed the victims before fleeing the area.

Henning was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges which could include:

Four counts of Aggravated Battery with a deadly weapon,

Felony Interference

Disorderly Conduct

Police say alcohol was a contributing factor.

The investigation is on-going. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Salina Police Department.