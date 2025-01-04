VIDEO: First Responders Discouraging Travel

First responders are discouraging travel across Central Kansas. Freezing drizzle has glazed most roads and highways, making them extremely slick, and dangerous.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner is reporting multiple slide offs and crashed along Interstate 70.

Gardner reports Central Kansas, including Saline and surrounding counties, is currently experiencing a significant number of crashes.

The most challenging conditions are on I-70 in Ellsworth and Russell Counties, where multiple slide-offs, rollovers, and both non-injury and injury accidents have occurred. These incidents include passenger cars, semi-truck rollovers, and even a fire truck that rolled over—thankfully, the first responders are okay.

The roadways are completely ice-covered. Motorists need to slow down significantly if you must travel. Ideally, stay home and avoid driving until conditions improve. Your safety and the safety of others depend on making smart decisions.