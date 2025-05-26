VIDEO: Alfalfa’s Ability to Detect Mercury in Water

Kansas State University nano-entomologist Amie Norton describes a process in which researchers discovered alfalfa’s ability to detect contaminants in water and milk.

The finding may lead to a more efficient way to test liquids for the presence of contaminants, something that could help save lives in regions or countries where water is compromised by environment or other conditions.

“One thing we found was that alfalfa, when it’s milled into nanoparticles, can actually change colors from red to being colorless when mercury is present,” Norton said.

She added that the university’s work provides a reliable test for consumers who might want to test their tap water at home.

“It’s a fast and effective way to show that your drink is safe,” she said. “The sensor itself is biodegradable, so it’s an eco-friendly way to detect mercury.”

Norton said the process tested in K-State’s labs can detect mercury down to 10 parts per million, a level considered high for water safety. The researchers tested pond water, drinking water and milk to validate their process.

Video produced by Dan Donnert, [email protected]