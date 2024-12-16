VIDEO: 90 Years Never Sounded This Good

The Bethany College Music Department with their new conductor, brought the Christmas spirit in an annual concert.

On Sunday the Bethany College Choir, Handbell Ensemble, and Chamber Choir performed “Splendor of Eternal Light” for the 90th anniversary of music tradition at Bethany Lutheran Church. Conductor Dr. Troy Robertson tells KSAL News, the hours of hard work and dedication paid off.

Originally from Springfield, MO, Dr. Robertson’s has been conducting the Bethany College Choir for just one year. He was formerly conducting the choir at the University of California in Los Angeles (UCLA), where he was studying for his doctorate. He brings what he has acquired from UCLA and applies them to the choir.

“A rehearsal technique that is quick, efficient and engaging is something I want the students to receive in our practices. Sight readings is what helped the students improve during the rehearsals, this way helps them learn the music more quickly and efficiently” said Dr. Robertson.

To end the night, the Bethany choir alumni joined the current choir members in singing beloved Christmas carols such as, “On Christmas Night”, “Hark the Herald Angels Sing”, “O Come All Ye Faithful”, and “Peace I Leave with You”.

“I just want thank all the people for coming, it means the world to us as this concert has a long standing history” said Dr. Robertson.

_ _ _

Photos by Nicolas Fierro, KSAL News