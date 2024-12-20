Victim’s Hijacked Story Debunked, Arrest Made

A Hutchinson man is facing multiple drug related charges after calling authorities to report a vehicle theft. Deputies were sent to the 3200 block of Rosehill Road to meet with him on Thursday morning around 10am.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that 42-year-old Garrett Spillman told deputies that a couple of Hispanic males had hopped in his truck – flashed a gun, fired a shot and then stole his truck and trailer with a Yamaha UTV on board as he was leaving a Salina hotel.

Deputies later unraveled his story with video evidence from the hotel, which revealed no one jumped into his 2024 Dodge Ram pickup.

The truck and trailer were recovered in the 3200 block of Rosehill Road – with Spillman nearby on foot about 1/4 mile from the vehicle.

He’s now facing charges that could include DUI, driving while suspended, possession of opiate or a narcotic and possession of marijuana.