VFW Accepting Scholarship Applications

The Salina VFW and the VFW Auxiliary are accepting applications for scholarships which will be awarded to middle schoolers and high schoolers through a couple of different programs.

The middle school scholarship is called “Patriot’s Pen”. Students write about the topic of “What A Veteran Taught Me About America”.

The high school scholarship is called “Voice of Democracy”, with the topic of “What A Veteran Taught Me About America”.

Students enter at the local post level with guaranteed local winners. The first place winner will then advance to the district, and potentially state, and national levels.

Cash prizes start at $200 at the local level, with a $35,000 national grand prize.

Scholarship applications can be emailed, delivered, or picked up at the VFW Post at 1108 W Crawford Street. Deadline is October 31st.