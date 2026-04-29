Versatile Group of Cougars Celebrated at Spring Signing Day

Promyce McNeal pictured signing with Butler Community College- courtesy of Jeremy McNeal

Salina South’s gym was filled with excitement on Wednesday as 12 Cougars signed to continue their activities at the next level.

Spring Signing Day featured commitments across football, soccer, basketball, track and field, bowling, and cross country for South student athletes.

Five Cougars are headed to Kansas Wesleyan University, three to Tabor College, and others signed with Garden City Community College, Butler Community College, Friends University, and the University of Saint Mary.

The performing arts were also well represented, as several students committed to continue music, dance, and theater in college, while four Cougars plan to compete in multiple activities at the next level.

The full list of Cougars who signed on Wednesday is featured below.