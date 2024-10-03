Vaccinate Animals Against Rabies

The Kansas Department of Agriculture and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment together advise Kansans to be alert to the human health risk caused by unvaccinated animals, following a second detection of rabies in a cat in the last two weeks.

According to the state, the two cases were in Jewell County and Harvey County, and both involved outdoor cats which exposed multiple humans and other cats. The known human exposures have started rabies post-exposure prophylaxis, a series of five vaccinations to prevent rabies in humans.

Rabies is a viral disease transmitted by the bite or scratch from a rabid animal. There have been six positive cases of rabies in cats this year, as well as several cases in wildlife. Both of the cases this month were in unvaccinated outdoor barn cats.

“Rabies is not unusual in the wildlife population, and unfortunately this often means domestic animals that roam freely can be exposed to the virus,” said Animal Health Commissioner Justin Smith. “It is vital to vaccinate domestic animals against rabies, especially animals that interact with humans, because humans can be infected. Vaccinating pets and livestock against the virus protects both animal health and human health.”

Even if an animal is kept indoors, ensuring their vaccination against the virus is up-to-date serves as an important barrier if they are ever exposed to a wild or stray animal that could be carrying the disease. Those who have barn cats should have them vaccinated against rabies.

Many Kansas cities and counties have vaccination requirements; know what is required in your community and contact your veterinarian for more information about rabies vaccination.

Rabies attacks the brain and spinal cord and can take several weeks to months for symptoms to appear, but early treatment after an exposure can prevent rabies in both humans and pets that are up to date on vaccinations. The vaccination is highly effective.

If you notice unusual behavior in your animal, or you think your animal may have had contact with rabid wildlife, it is important to immediately contact your veterinarian to determine the next steps to take.

If you are a veterinarian, remember to always consider rabies as a potential diagnosis for neurologic animals. In Kansas, rabies is a reportable disease which requires a veterinarian to report a positive rabies test to the KDA Division of Animal Health.

In order to prevent the spread of rabies, people should teach children to be cautious around outdoor animals, wild or domestic, even if they look to be friendly; wash a wound from an animal encounter thoroughly with soap and water and get medical attention immediately; keep pet vaccinations current; and monitor pets when outside.

If you have concerns about rabies, please visit www.kdhe.ks.gov/1497/Rabies or call the KDHE Epidemiology Hotline at 877-427-7317.