Salina, KS

Now: 21 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 39 ° | Lo: 21 °

USDA Releases Nationwide Survey

Todd PittengerNovember 11, 2022

Are you a farmer, rancher or forest manager?

Please share your vital feedback with USDA by taking a nationwide survey at farmers.gov/survey! The survey is completely anonymous, will take about 10 minutes to complete, is available in multiple languages, and will be open until March 31, 2023. The survey focuses on gathering feedback about the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Risk Management Agency.

All farmers, ranchers and forest managers are encouraged to take the survey. USDA would especially like to hear from prospective customers: those who don’t know about USDA or have yet to work with USDA, and those who were unable to participate in the past. The survey will help USDA enhance support, improve programs and services, increase access, and advance equity for new and existing customers.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Schools Urged to End Native-America...

The Kansas State Board of Education is asking public schools to end the practice of associating Nati...

November 11, 2022 Comments

USDA Releases Nationwide Survey

Farming News

November 11, 2022

Two Pedestrians Hit and Killed

Kansas News

November 11, 2022

Women’s Soccer places eight o...

Sports News

November 10, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Two Pedestrians Hit and K...
November 11, 2022Comments
Threatened Fish Species R...
November 10, 2022Comments
Celebrating Hospice and P...
November 10, 2022Comments
Youth Symphony, Choir to ...
November 10, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra