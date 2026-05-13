USD 305 Teacher Negotiations Continue

The Salina USD 305 School Board and NEA-Salina met for their third and fourth round of contract negotiations for the 2026-2027 school year.

According to the District, parties have reached tentative agreements on the following items:

Amendments to the longevity schedule allowing all years of service to SPS to count toward longevity payments regardless of position type;

Language changes regarding the type of paid leave used when an employee is off work for medical reasons stemming from an injury received at work;

Updates to the dress code policy;

The addition of supplemental contract and special salary provisions;

Language clarifications regarding home district assignment; and

Addition of a provision clarifying teacher communication responsibilities outside the duty day.

Proposals still on the table:

The board’s salary counteroffer adding $1000 to the base salary on the Certified Salary Schedule as well as the payment of step and movement;

The board’s counteroffer to increase employer-paid contributions toward health premiums from $580/month per benefits eligible employees to $600/month; and

Changes to the blackout day policy language for clarity of use and for application to CKCIE employees working in non-Salina districts;

The parties will met again for round four of negotiations late Wednesday afternoon.