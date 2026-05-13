Farm & Art Market Opens 3rd Season

The Farm & Art Market opens its 3rd season this Saturday beginning at 7:30 a.m.

Organizers say due to the highly anticipated construction of the City Lights Pavilion, this year’s market will temporarily relocate to the northwest corner of Santa Fe and Ash.

The 2026 season will feature 22 vendors, including four brand-new vendors joining the market this year. Returning favorites include Svaty’s Produce, Home Fresh Baking, Leo’s Treats, Surus Garden, and Trojan Knife Sharpening, to name a few, with Jirak Brothers returning in mid-June.

Visitors can also enjoy live music each Saturday and the return of the popular Kidz Zone, sponsored in part by Wedel Financial. Tammy Jarvis will once again bring fun and creativity to the Kidz Zone activities each week.

“The Farm & Art Market Downtown continues to grow into a Saturday tradition for our community,” said Leslie Bishop, Executive Director of SDI. “We are excited to welcome both returning favorites and new vendors this season while continuing to create a vibrant downtown experience for families, shoppers, and visitors.”

The Farm & Art Market Downtown would also like to thank the dedicated Farmers Market Committee members for their hard work and support: Larry Bunker, Gary Martens, Kirsty Hartley, Tammy Jarvis, Brent Martin, Aubrey Schneider, Anita Chase, along with SDI staff members Leslie Bishop, April Rickman, and Dian Gebhardt.

The Farm & Art Market Downtown will be open every Saturday from 7:30–11:00 a.m. through October 17.

For more information, visit www.salinadowntown.org and follow Salina Downtown on social media or visit downtown Salina during market hours.