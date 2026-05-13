Salina Honors Fallen Officers

The Salina community gathered Wednesday morning at Jerry Ivey Memorial Park for the annual ceremony honoring and remembering fallen law enforcement officers.

During the event, Salina Mayor Mike Hoppock said that the calling to serve as a police officer is not a decision made lightly, but a commitment officers make every day to protect their community.

Salina Police C.J. Chief Wise thanked members of the Salina Police Department for their service and dedication, while also recognizing the Salina Fire Department and the Saline County Sheriff’s Office for their continued partnership in serving the community.

Over the past 109 years, the Salina community has lost five officers in the line of duty: