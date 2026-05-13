Symphony Signs Segal Through 2030

Salina Symphony Music Director Yaniv Segal has extended his contract, securing his artistic leadership through the 2029–2030 season.

“I am deeply honored to continue this journey with the Salina Symphony,” said Segal. “Over the past several seasons, we have worked together to grow our commitment to artistic excellence, innovation, and meaningful connection with our community. I look forward to continuing to grow our musical impact and creating inspiring experiences for audiences across the region.”

“The Salina Symphony is delighted that Yaniv will continue as our Music Director for the coming four years,” said Adrienne Allen, Executive Director. “In my time working alongside Yaniv, I’ve been continually impressed by the unique connection he fosters with both our orchestra and our patrons. Under his artistic leadership, the future of the Salina Symphony is brighter than ever.”

According to the Symphony, since becoming Music Director in the 2022–2023 season Segal has led the Salina Symphony into a dynamic new artistic chapter featuring innovative programming and a renewed focus on new music. Under his leadership, the Symphony has expanded its reach and elevated its artistic impact through:

The launch of both a Chamber Concert Series and the Out of the Box Concert Series .

Regional performances in Abilene, Concordia, Hutchinson, Junction City, and McPherson .

Significant increases in musician compensation, contributing to a rising artistic standard .

Diverse programming, with nearly half of all repertoire featuring living composers .

A 14% growth in season subscriptions .

A 78% increase in single-ticket sales for mainstage subscription concerts .



Segal’s continued leadership reflects the organization’s ongoing commitment to artistic excellence, audience engagement, and expanding access to live symphonic music throughout the region. Together, the Salina Symphony and Segal will continue building on this momentum while inspiring new generations of music lovers across central Kansas.