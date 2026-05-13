Surging Central Boys’ Tennis Ready To Compete at 5A State Tournament

Pictured- Jonny Huseman (at net) and sophomore Owen Leonard (in back)

By Tim Unruh

Packed with motivated youth and some championship pedigree, the Salina Central boys’ tennis team is set to vie for team and individual honors Friday and Saturday at the Class 5A State Tennis Championship in Andover.

The Mustang squad placed second this past weekend at the 5A Regional on the Salina Tennis Alliance Courts. Valley Center snared the title.

Central Coach John Huseman likes his all-underclass team’s chances.

“This is the best team I’ve had in my five years,” he said.

Singles player Ryddyk Smith, a junior, finished third at regionals and posted a 25-13 season record. Sophomore Aidan Young was fifth at regionals and amassed a 21-15 season mark.

Coach’s son, Jonny Huseman, a junior, and sophomore Owen Leonard, will represent the ‘Stangs in doubles after placing fourth at regionals, posting a 24-14 season record.

Jonny Huseman (right) and Owen Leonard (left)

Junior Logan Shirey, and sophomore Jack Jarvis will compete in doubles. They finished fifth at regionals, and posted a 20-18 season record.

Coach Huseman has a hunch that none of his players have peaked yet this season.

One case in point: The Huseman-Leonard doubles team has either a direct or indirect win over 15 out of the 24 doubles teams in the tournament, which shows they have done well against highly-ranked competition.

One of the state qualifying teams, Bishop Carroll’s, Gabe Weber and Braeden Dugan, boast a 27-0 record. They placed third at state last year.

“They’re the leader in the clubhouse, but about 15 of those teams have beaten each other, and all have a great shot of finishing hot, and finishing really well,” Coach Huseman said. “We talk about being ready for the moment. You have to play smart, play consistent, and we try not to give away free points.”

Salina Central is blessed with a rich history in boys’ tennis, with 14 state championships in its history, Huseman said, and he senses this year’s troops are edging back to prominence. They finished the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League season in fourth place.

“This team has given us the best chance to get back to that Salina Central Standard,” Huseman said. “I think these guys have worked hard in the offseason and they also have great chemistry. I really think they all enjoy being around each other, and that helps, too.”

Their coach understands championship tennis, having won regional titles during his four years playing at Central. Huseman and partner Jay Sexton won the 5A state doubles title in 1995.

Huseman was also the starting quarterback on the Salina Central state championship football team in 1996.

While there are no senior boys on the state tennis team, he said, the senior class has had a memorable year having won league titles in football, basketball and baseball, in addition to the 5A football state championship. Three senior wrestlers have much to cherish. Cooper Reeves has won two 5A state wrestling titles, despite being sidelined this season. Abram Owings notched a state title for the second straight year, and Julian Glover took a crown this year.

The baseball team has a 24-2 record — the most wins ever — and AVCTL champs — and is the number one seed going into the 5A state tournament. The girls’ softball team is also having another stellar year with a 19-3 record, 9-3 in district play. That’s on the heels of a 21-8 record and a state tournament bid in 2025.

“I honestly think this senior class could end up being the greatest athletic class in the school’s history,” Coach Huseman said.

And regardless of what happens Friday and Saturday on the Andover courts, the Mustang boys’ tennis squad returns a lot of strength, talent and tradition.

“Our chances for next year are pretty good,” Coach Huseman said. “We keep getting better and better.”