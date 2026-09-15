Unattended Child Prompts Arrest

An unattended child wandering at a truck stop prompted an arrest.

According to Salina Police, on Monday at about 10:00 AM officers were contacted by employees of the Pilot Truck Stop, 1944 N. 9th, in reference to a male child about 2-years-old in the store without supervision. A check of the area by employees could not locate any guardians.

The child was taken into protective custody. Officers were able to identify and locate a possible guardian camping in the area. The person was identified as Jared Shirack (41).

Shirack was arrested for one count of aggravated endangerment of a child and booked into the Saline County Jail.