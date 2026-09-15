Drowsy Driver Crashes Greyhound Bus

A single-vehicle crash involving a Greyhound bus sent a couple of passengers to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the driver of the bus fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a delineator post early Monday morning on the Kansas Turnpike near Emporia.

Two passengers were taken to hospitals to be treated for suspected minor injuries. Four other passenger were complaining of pain but not transported to hospitals.

The driver was not hurt.

The crash happened Monday morning at 5:35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County about four miles north of Emporia.