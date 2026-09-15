Fe For a Cure Pacing Toward Record Numbers

This Saturday’s Fe for a Cure Race/Walk is pacing to be the biggest yet.

Organizer Daniel Craig tells KSAL News the 2025 race was the largest ever, with 1,214 participants. As of Monday morning registrations for this year were at 1,076. Typically, about 350 new registrations are received the week of the event.

The Fe for a Cure on September 19th is one of the region’s largest, most fun, family-friendly and affordable running/walking events. Festivities start at 7:40 a.m. on race day with a survivor recognition photo recognizing all cancer survivors in attendance. The event’s USATF-certified 5K run/walk starts at 8 a.m. and a 1-mile fun run follows at 8:10 a.m.

Registration is $25.00 for anyone 12 and older and $10.00 for anyone 11 and younger and includes a race t-shirt and breakfast food provided by Salina Regional Health Center Food Services.

In 2025 the event raised $39,183 through registrations, donations, and ribbons sales. An anonymous donor also contributed $40,000, bringing the total raised to a record $79,183.

All entry fees from Fe For a Cure go directory to patients at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center. They help in the following ways: