Fe For a Cure Pacing Toward Record Numbers

This Saturday’s Fe for a Cure Race/Walk is pacing to be the biggest yet.
Organizer Daniel Craig tells KSAL News the 2025 race was the largest ever, with 1,214 participants. As of Monday morning registrations for this year were at 1,076. Typically, about 350 new registrations are received the week of the event.
The Fe for a Cure on September 19th is one of the region’s largest, most fun, family-friendly and affordable running/walking events. Festivities start at 7:40 a.m. on race day with a survivor recognition photo recognizing all cancer survivors in attendance. The event’s USATF-certified 5K run/walk starts at 8 a.m. and a 1-mile fun run follows at 8:10 a.m.
Registration is $25.00 for anyone 12 and older and $10.00 for anyone 11 and younger and includes a race t-shirt and breakfast food provided by Salina Regional Health Center Food Services.
In 2025 the event raised $39,183 through registrations, donations, and ribbons sales. An anonymous donor also contributed $40,000, bringing the total raised to a record $79,183.
All entry fees from Fe For a Cure go directory to patients at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center. They help in the following ways:
- Patient meal program-Patients undergoing long chemotherapy infusions are offered a meal (lunch), Monday thru Thursday. The patient meal program started in November of 2022 and over 6,000 meals have been served. What an amazing gift to our patients! During the school year the patient meal program provides our Project Search interns the opportunity to learn work skills and business soft-skills with the goal of helping them gain employment.
- Appearance center-Patients are able to get wigs, hats, scarves, and other items at no cost. Wigs and other items from the appearance center can help empower patients and help them feel more comfortable and confident as well as provide a sense of normalcy during treatment.
- Transportation Assistance-Transportation shouldn’t be a roadblock to cancer treatment. Our partnership with OCCK allows us to offer transportation services to those who need it at no cost.
- Rebecca A. Morrison House-The Morrison House is a guest residence for those living outside Salina with a loved one who is a patient at Salina Regional Health Center and outpatients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.