PREP – NCKL Fall Week 4 Recap

Chapman and Wamego are alone atop the North Central Kansas League football standings after two weeks of the 2026 NCKL football season, as both the Fighting Irish and Red Raiders are both 2-0, 2-0 this season.

The Fighting Irish defeated Rock Creek 38-13 on Friday, while Wamego defeated Abilene 57-13. Marysville defeated Clay Center 28-21 in the other intra-NCKL football showdown Friday while Concordia lost to Beloit 42-30 in the non-league football contest.

Here is a look at how each NCKL school did in volleyball and football this past week:

ABILENE

The Cowgirl volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader with Marysville on Tuesday. The Cowgirls won the 1st match 2-0 and lost the 2nd match 2-0. The Cowgirls went 3-2 on Saturday in the Southeast of Saline tournament. The Cowgirls defeated Concordia 2-0, Salina South 2-0, and Hillsboro 2-0. The Cowgirls lost 2-0 against Beloit and 2-1 against Smoky Valley. … The Cowboy football team lost 57-13 against Marysville on Friday.

CHAPMAN

The Lady Irish volleyball team went 3-2 on Saturday in the Riley County tournament. The Lady Irish defeated Wichita Independent 2-0, St. Mary’s 2-0 and Troy 2-0. The Lady Irish lost 2-0 against Riley County and 2-0 against Valley Heights. … The Fighting Irish football team defeated Rock Creek 38-13 on Friday.

CLAY CENTER

The Lady Tiger volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Wamego on Tuesday, winning each match by the same 2-0 count. The Lady Tigers defeated Washburn Rural 3-2 in a single match on Thursday. The Lady Tigers went 32-2 on Saturday in the Bishop Carroll tournament. The Lady Tigers defeated Andale 2-0, Chanute 2-0, and Eudora 2-1. The Lady Tigers lost 2-0 against Bishop Miege and 2-00 against Topeka Hayden. … The Tiger football team lost 28-21 against Marysville on Friday.

CONCORDIA

The Lady Panther volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader by Rock Creek on Tuesday, losing the 1st match 2-1 and the 2nd match 2-0. The Lady Panthers went 0-5 on Saturday in the Southeast of Saline tournament. The Lady Panthers lost 2-0 against Abilene, 2-1 against Salina South, 2-0 against Circle, 2-0 against Hillsboro and 2-0 against Southeast of Saline. … The Panther football team lost 42-30 against Beloit on Friday.

MARYSVILLE

The Lady Bulldog volleyball team split an NCKL doubleheader with Abilene on Tuesday, losing the 1st match 2-0 and winning the 2nd match 2-0. The Lady Bulldogs went 3-3 on Saturday in the Nemaha Central tournament. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Northeast Home School 2-0, Atchison 2-0, and Tonganoxie 2-1. The Lady Bulldogs lost 2-0 against Hanover, 2-0 against Nemaha Central and 2-1 against Rock Creek. … The Bulldog football team defeated Clay Center 28-21 on Friday.

ROCK CREEK

The Lady Mustang volleyball team swept an NCKL doubleheader against Concordia on Tuesday, winning the 1st match 2-1 and the 2nd match 2-0. The Lady Mustangs went 4-1 on Saturday in the Nemaha Central tournament. The Lady Mustangs defeated Hanover 2-1, Hiawatha 2-0, Marantha Academy 2-0 and Marysville 2-1. The Lady Mustangs lost 2-1 against Nemaha Central. … The Mustang football team lost 38-13 against Chapman on Friday.

WAMEGO

The Lady Raider volleyball team got swept in an NCKL doubleheader by Clay Center on Tuesday, losing each match by the same 2-0 count. … The Red Raider football team defeated Abilene 57-13 on Friday.

2026 NCKL Football Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Chapman 2 0 2 0

Wamego 2 0 2 0

Concordia 1 0 1 1

Clay Center 1 1 1 1

Marysville 1 1 1 1

Rock Creek 0 1 1 1

Abilene 0 2 0 2

Friday, September 11

Marysville 28, Clay Center 21

Wamego 57, Abilene 13

Chapman 38, Rock Creek 13

Beloit 42, Concordia 30

Friday, September 18

Osawatomie at Clay Center

Chapman at Abilene

Concordia at Marysville

Rock Creek at Wamego

2026 NCKL Volleyball Standings

NCKL Overall

Team W L W L

Clay Center 2 0 12 2

Rock Creek 3 1 8 6

Wamego 2 2 3 6

Abilene 2 2 6 5

Marysville 2 2 5 9

Chapman 1 1 7 5

Concordia 0 4 0 12