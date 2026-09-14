City to Look at Public Forum Policy

Conduct by some citizens at recent meetings could by the catalyst for possible changes to the public forum portion at Salina City Commission meetings.

City commissioners Monday evening directed city staff to look at how other similar size communities handle public forums during meetings. Under Kansas open meetings laws a public forum in which citizens are allowed to speak is not required.

New commissioner Gary Norris brought the topic up, and the other commissioners all agreed to direct staff to research the issue.

Norris specifically referred to the August 24th meeting. He said in his over 32 years as a school superintendent he has sat through over 1,100 public meetings. A few of them were very tough, and he said he vividly remembers them. He said nothing comes close, though ,to the August 24th city commission meeting. The comments and actions of a few individuals was “unacceptable and un-democratic” Norris said.

Following the August 24th meeting commissioner Doug Rempp posted via social media in part “the name calling and dis-respect have reached new lows”. He called the meeting “over the top”, and said “name calling and belittling leadership in public is wrong”. He concluded “the citizen’s forum is a privilege that could soon go away.”

Along with looking at possible changes to the public forum policy, Norris also proposed immediate changes to transform the City’s current media department into a true public information department. City Manager Jacob Wood indicated there are a couple vacant positions right now that could by part of a new public information department strategy.

City staff will research both issues report back to commissioners possibly as soon as next week.