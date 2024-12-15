U-Haul Supports Abilene Area Business

An Abilene area business is now a U-Haul provider.

According to U-Haul of Kansas, Walts Four Seasons Campground has signed on as neighborhood dealer to serve the Abilene community.

Walts Four Seasons Campground at 2500 Mink Road will offer essential services like U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pickup for boxes.

U-Haul has teamed with independent dealers to offer rental equipment to do-it-yourself movers since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul affiliation. When customers rent from a U-Haul dealer, they are directly supporting an independent small business in their community.