Two Crashes on I 135 Near Salina

By Todd Pittenger December 9, 2024

First responders were busy working two crashes in the same stretch of Interstate 135 north of Salina late Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge Ram pickup truck was headed south on I 135 when it went off the road to the right and into a ditch. It struck  a Kansas Department of Transportation fence approximately 106 feet from the road. The driver, 55-year-old Jerry Walsh of Salina was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 9:53 Sunday night on I 135 a mile north of the Crawford Street Exit.

A second crash happened as first responders were still working the scene.

A Kenworth semi was traveling at a low rate of speed as it traveled through the crash area. A Chevrolet Impala came up quickly behind and struck the rear of the semi.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Kennedy Finkbiner of Salina, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The driver of the semi, 46-year-old David Barnes of Salina, was complaining of pain from a possible injury.

The second crash happened just after 11:30 Sunday night.