Two Crashes on I 135 Near Salina

First responders were busy working two crashes in the same stretch of Interstate 135 north of Salina late Sunday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Dodge Ram pickup truck was headed south on I 135 when it went off the road to the right and into a ditch. It struck a Kansas Department of Transportation fence approximately 106 feet from the road. The driver, 55-year-old Jerry Walsh of Salina was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center to be treated for suspected for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at 9:53 Sunday night on I 135 a mile north of the Crawford Street Exit.

A second crash happened as first responders were still working the scene.

A Kenworth semi was traveling at a low rate of speed as it traveled through the crash area. A Chevrolet Impala came up quickly behind and struck the rear of the semi.

The driver of the car, 18-year-old Kennedy Finkbiner of Salina, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

The driver of the semi, 46-year-old David Barnes of Salina, was complaining of pain from a possible injury.

The second crash happened just after 11:30 Sunday night.