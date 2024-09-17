Tuesday night local sports recap

VOLLEYBALL

SALINA SOUTH SWEEPS LEAGUE COMPETITION

The Salina South Cougars took on Derby and Hutchinson at home tonight, walking away with two more wins on the season, making their record 10-6. The Cougars took down Derby in straight-sets (25-22, 25-19) and followed that victory up with a three-set thriller over Hutchinson (18-29, 27-25, 25-22).

Tamia Cheeks led the team with 20 Kills & 6 blocks on the night, Aubrey Wisker & Paityn Fritz both contributed 14 kills, and Isabelle Maxton had 8 from the front row. Sophie Daily had 4 aces on the night to round out the Cougar wins. South is back in action at Emporia on Thursday, September 19th.

South Volleyball had Mini Cougar Night as well and had some great cheering going on in the stands from the mini Cougar players that came to watch. Next week, on Tuesday, September 24th will be South’s Pink Out Night! They will be holding a silent auction fundraiser in honor of a member of the Cougar Family who is fighting cancer, Heather Wisker.

MOUNDRIDGE SWEEPS ELL-SALINE IN DOUBLE ACTION

MATCH ONE – Moundridge wins 2-0 (25-17, 25-23)

MATCH TWO – Moundridge wins 2-0 (25-18, 25-17)

SOUTHEAST OF SALINE SWEEPS REPUBLIC COUNTY IN DOUBLE DUAL

MATCH ONE – Southeast of Saline wins 2-0 (25-17, 26-24)

MATCH TWO – Southeast of Saline wis 2-0 (25-17, 25-18)

SOCCER

SALINA SOUTH EARNS DOMINANT WIN OVER CENTRAL, 12-0

The Salina South Boys Soccer team improved to 5-0 on the season last night with a 12-0 win over Salina Central in a contest ended at halftime.

Saul Cabral led the Cougars with four goals on the night, while Rodrigo Palacious scored three times as well, earning a hat trick. In total, seven different Cougars scored a goal in the victory, as the Cougars will be back in action on Thursday night at McPherson.

