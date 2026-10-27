Trump to Rally at Salina Airport

The Salina Regional Airport will be the venue for President Donald Trump when he hosts a rally Saturday in Salina.

The Kansas Republican Party says the event will at the Salina Regional Airport at Hangar 509, located at 5734 Arnold Court. It will feature remarks by Trump as part of the lead-up to the November midterm elections.

Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., with the program beginning at 10:30 a.m. Trump’s remarks are scheduled to begin at noon.

The rally comes just days before Election Day on Tuesday, November 3.