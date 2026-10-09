🎥Truck Takes Out Powerlines, Bridge

A Culver man received three tickets after taking out power lines, and damaging a bridge, as he drove a large dump truck with the dump bed up.

Captain Jim Hughes from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office tells KSAL News early Thursday morning the man had just dumped a load in an area on West State Street. When he left, he forget to put the dump bed back down. As he drove west on State Street with the dump bed extended, it took out some powerlines before smashing into a bridge while passing under Interstate 135.

Both the truck and bridge sustained significant damage.

Hughes says an engineer from the Kansas Department of Transportation inspected the bridge and determined it could remain open.

The driver was cited for: