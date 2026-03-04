Troopers Honored For Saving Life

A couple of Kansas State Troopers have been honored for life saving efforts in Ellsworth County.

According to the agency, the KHP Life Saving Award was recently presented to Technical Troopers Brent VanBuren and Ryan Wolting for their actions on October 4, 2025, which saved a young man’s life.



Following reports of a shooting both troopers responded to a residence in Ellsworth County. Upon arrival on scene, they entered the residence and secured one occupant before conducting a swift protective sweep to ensure the scene was safe. They then transitioned without hesitation to lifesaving efforts for a young male who sustained a gunshot wound. Despite sustaining catastrophic injuries, including the eventual amputation of a leg, the victim survived.



The swift response and professionalism under pressure exemplified by both troopers reflects the highest standards of service.

The agency thanks Technical Troopers Van Buren and Wolting for their actions which saved a life!