Troopers Busy Over Christmas Holiday

Kansas Highway Patrol Troopers were busy keeping roads and highways across the state safe Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

According to the agency, among other things KHP personnel assisted 218 motorists. Troopers also worked one fatal non- DUI related crash involving one non- DUI related fatality over the holiday. The fatal crash occurred in Doniphan County. They issued 227 speeding tickets, and 309 warnings.

The holiday reporting period went from 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24th, through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, December 25th.

Here are the complete statistics:

Enforcement Data 2022 2023 2024 DUI Arrests 16 7 7 Speed Citations 416 370 227 Speed Warnings 388 326 309 Safety Belt – Adult Citations 32 21 14 Safety Belt – Adult Warnings 2 0 7 Safety Belt – Teen Citations 3 2 0 Safety Belt – Teen Warnings 1 2 2 Child Restraint – Citations 6 9 8 Motorist Assists 512 449 218

Crash Data 2022 2023 2024 Fatal DUI Related Crashes 0 0 0 DUI Related Fatalities 0 0 0 Non-DUI Related Fatal Crashes 2 4 1 Non-DUI Related Fatalities 2 4 1