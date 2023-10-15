Trisha Cash Inducted Into 4-H Hall of Fame

Trisha Cash, whose 39-year career with the Kansas 4-H Foundation includes planning programs that benefitted millions of youth and fundraising support that netted millions of dollars for the organization, was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame on Oct. 9.

Cash was among 13 inductees honored during the ceremony in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvannia.

“Zeal and passion are rarely understood unless one sees the results of a leader’s work,” said Bill Riley, former president of the Kansas 4-H Foundation and National Hall of Fame Laureate. “The results of Trisha’s work are significant with respect to citizenship, leadership, mentorship and character. She has been fully dedicated to the importance of 4-H in its positive impact on Kansas youth.”

Cash began as an administrative assistant for the Kansas 4-H Foundation in 1974, advanced to Director of Fund Development and Special Events, and retired in 2013 as the assistant director. Among numerous accomplishments, she is credited with creating and marketing the most successful 4-H cookbook in the nation – the first two editions netted $200,000 in sales, and the third sold 15,446 copies.

Other leadership roles and accomplishments, according to the Kansas 4-H Foundation, include:

The first successful multi-million dollar 4-H campaign in the U.S., netting $12.8 million – exceeding the Foundation’s goal of $10 million.

Managing the inventory of county 4-H medals, Key Awards and 4-H leader recognition items for 30 years. 4-H records indicate that Cash managed 250 internal accounts for awards, projects and events.

Leadership in every Kansas ‘Friends of 4-H Day’ held at the Rock Springs 4-H Center.

Organizing and hosting eight events known as Adult Gourmet, drawing more than 2,200 guests and raising more than $100,000 for the Kansas 4-H program.

Convincing the Kansas State Fair Board to host the annual 4-H Fashion Revue on the outdoor stage, to attract more fair-goers to the event.

Chairing the state’s Emerald Circle Awards banquet for 25 years, creating an “Academy Awards” style event to recognize youth, parents, donors and mentors.

“Trisha’s service to others was personalized, as if every visitor would one day be a predominant donor,” said Jack Lindquist, a past chair of the Rock Springs 4-H Center’s advisory board.

Former Kansas 4-H Foundation president Gordon Hibbard added: “Her insatiable interest in others and desire to bring first class touch to events with an ability to go the extra mile to recognize donors is how I remember Trisha.”

According to the Foundation, Cash mentored nearly 100 interns and student workers during her tenure. Post-retirement, she served as housemother to the K-State Acacia fraternity, interacting with more than 100 young men over five years.

She and the other 12 inductees were nominated by their home states for inclusion into the National 4-H Hall of Fame, which was established in 2002 as part of the Centennial Project of the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents in partnership with the National 4-H Council and the 4-H National Headquarters of the National Institute of Food and Agriculture.

More information about the National 4-H Hall of Fame, including current and past recipients, is available at http://www.4-h-hof.com.