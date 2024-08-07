Tri-River’s Crowns New 4-H King and Queen

There is a new king and queen in town.

Wednesday night, the Tri-River’s Fair hosted the crowning of new 4-H King and Queen for the 2024 year at the Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

Marcus Kern from the Cardinal club, is the 4-H king and he says it feels good on taking the crown. “I was a bit nervous at first, but it feels good” Kern stated. He tells KSAL News he hopes to inspire others to represent the 4-H community in what it stands for.

Caroline Stone from the Sunny Valley club, took the crown of 4-H queen and she shares her thoughts on her reward.

4-H is a non-profit organization that helps develop children and teens on giving them a voice to advocate in their surrounding communities. It allows them to share their influences and strengths to improve societal issues such as community health inequities, engaging in civil discourse and inclusion in the world.

Other Tri-River’s Fair 4-H King and Queen results were:

Kiley Isaacson (Gypsum Valley)- Queen 2nd runner up

Hensli Lofdahl (Smoky View)- Queen 1st runner up

Matthew Whelchel (Gypsum Valley)- King 2nd runner up

Tim Ade (Boldly Go)- King 1st runner up

The Tri-River’s Fair continues August 8-10th. To see what is happening in this year’s fair go to https://tririversfair.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/2024-Fair-Schedule.pdf for more details.