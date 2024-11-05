Top Ranked Jayhawks Cruise to Win

Zeke Mayo, a senior transfer from South Dakota State, had 19 points in his Kansas debut and the top-ranked Jayhawks beat Howard 87-57 on Monday night in the season-opener for both teams.

Kansas led 46-19 at halftime and its biggest lead was 38 points.

The game was the second annual McClendon Classic, named in honor of Kansas graduate and Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame honoree John McClendon.

Kansas (1-0) used the game as a tune-up before a top-10 showdown with North Carolina on Friday night. The Jayhawks had 10 players score, with three in double-figures. Hunter Dickinson, who missed Kansas’ scrimmage and exhibition games, had 16 points and six rebounds, and Flory Bidunga added 13 points and a game-high eight rebounds.

Blake Harper had 16 points to lead Howard.

Takeaways

Howard: The Bison will take away plenty from the contest, mostly measured in guaranteed money they received from Kansas.

Kansas: The Jayhawks won their 52nd consecutive home opener, dating back to the final 10 years of Ted Owens’ career, through five years under Larry Brown, 15 under Roy Williams and 22 straight under Bill Self.

Key moment

After falling behind 4-3 early, the Jayhawks used a 12-3 run to eliminate any thoughts of a Howard victory. Howard went almost nine minutes without a field goal, missing 10 straight shot attempts as Kansas methodically pulled away.

Key stat

Howard shot just 24.1 percent (7 for 29) in the first half.

Up Next

Howard visits Missouri on Friday, while Kansas hosts No. 9 North Carolina.