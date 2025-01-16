Todd Starnes Joins KSAL Afternoon Lineup

Radio host Todd Starnes joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra Thursday with a look at his show that made the jump this week onto NewsRadio 1150 KSAL.

Starnes is an award-winning journalist, best-selling author and broadcaster. He spent more than a decade working at Fox News Channel before returning home to Memphis to launch Starnes Media Group. He owns KWAM Newstalk Memphis – the Mid-South’s only locally-owned and operated news talk radio station. He is also a contributor on Newsmax.

Todd is the host of The Todd Starnes Show, a daily radio program heard on more than 140 stations around the nation. He writes a nationally-syndicated column and more than one million people subscribe to his daily podcast.

Todd has interviewed four U.S. presidents and he’s covered some of the most important political and cultural stories of the past 20 years. Most recently, he has been a featured speaker at President Trump’s Save America rallies.

Starnes is the author of 9 books. He is the recipient of two RTNDA Edward R. Murrow Award and the Associated Press Mark Twain Award for Storytelling.

He is also a regular speaker at CPAC, the Billy Graham Training Center, the Young America’s Foundation and the Ronald Reagan Ranch Center in California. Todd is also on the board of directors for the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters

