Tips Sought in Prescription Fraud Case

Police are seeking tips in a case in which a woman was caught on camera trying to fraudulently obtain a prescriptions at a couple of different pharmacies. It’s the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say on Friday, July 26th at approximately 4:00 P.M., a female subject entered Key Rexall at 901 E. Crawford and attempted to gain prescription drugs with the use of a prescription. Employees of the business were able to determine the prescription was fraudulent. The subject left without obtaining any medication.

At approximately 4:45 P.M. on the same date, the female entered CVS Pharmacy at 681 S. Ohio and presented a similar prescription. CVS employees contacted the doctor listed on the prescription and confirmed it was fraudulent. Employees attempted to stall the subject but she left the business.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, or Off. Gellinger, case 2024-22723 & 2024-22724

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.