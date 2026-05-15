Tips Sought in Fire Case

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is seeking tips in connection with a fire that destroyed a trailer and its contents. The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to the agency, on May 7th between approximately 5:55 p.m. and 7:40 p.m., a fire was intentionally set to a light blue 30-foot stock trailer located in the 600 block of East 5th Street in Gypsum, KS. The trailer contained a large quantity of cardboard intended for recycling.

As a result of the fire, both the trailer and its contents were destroyed. The estimated loss is approximately $4,100.00.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1000 and you are not required to give your name.