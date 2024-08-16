Tips Sought in Business Burlaries

Police are seeking tips in connection with a couple of construction site burglaries, The case is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

Police say between 4:00 PM on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 and 7:00 AM on Thursday, August 8, locks were cut on two construction jobsite trailers in the area of Fountain Drive and Paradise Lane, located in southeast Salina.

Stolen from the first trailer were:

(3) DeWalt saws

(2) 1⁄2” DeWalt Impact Drills

(1) DeWalt Rotary Hammer Drill

(26) DeWalt rechargeable batteries.

Total loss was valued at $5,470.00.

Stolen from the second trailer were two Stihl model TS420 Cutquik concrete saws. Total loss was valued at $1800.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at: https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2024-24029 & 2024-24067.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.