Tips Sought in Business Burglary

Tips are being sought in a case in which a would-be burglar entered a Salina Restaurant through the roof. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week.

According to Salina Police, on Thursday, May 7th, at about 5:15 AM, officers responded to an alarm at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2588 S. 9th. Officers also received a report from a delivery driver who reported while making his delivery, he observed a subject who was entering the business through the roof. He exited the building and called 911.

The suspect fled the building through a rear door of the business. It does not appear the suspect was able steal any property.

If you have any information concerning this incident or identification of the individual involved, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS. You can also make an on—line tip at:

https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=950#. Tipsters may also contact the Salina Police Department at (785) 826-7210, case 2026-11580.

You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.