Motorcycle Rider Hurt in Crash

A motorcycle rider was hurt in a single-vehicle crash while exiting Interstate 135 at Salina.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Stephen Watson, from Magnolia, Texas, was riding a Suzuki motorcycle headed north on I 135 at a high rate of speed. He attempted to take the Schilling Road exit, braked hard, and the rear tire began to skid. He lost control, went into the ditch/grass on the west side of the exit ramp and overturned.

Watson, who was wearing a helmet and jacket, was transported to the hospital in Salina to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened at around 2:15 Thursday afternoon at the Schilling Road exit along Interstate 135.