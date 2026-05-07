Thanks For Teaching Our Children

Salina Public Schools Thursday evening honored retiring faculty and staff members, and recognized individuals who have completed 25 years of service.
Superintendent Heath Hogan spoke briefly at the event, which was held at Martinelli’s Little Italy, before then calling forward individually each of those who were honored.
Hogan told KSAL News it was a bittersweet evening.
One of the retirees was a teacher Hogan hired over 30-years-ago, in Garden City.
Retiring staff members who were recognized include:
- Beckie Berneking
- Cindy Biehler
- Kathy Clark
- Pam Cook
- Debby Deiser
- Melinda Eitel
- Mary Franco
- Sheryl Hedlund
- Randy Maag
- Angela McClain
- Brandi Nash
- Katrina Paradis
- Shana Pittenger
- Patti Robben
- Jamie Terry
- Scott VanDeCreek
- Sue Watson
- Rosemary Whitley
- Gloria Woods
- Cathy Yarochowicz
The district also presented certificates to individuals who have completed 25 years of service. Qualifying staff include:
- Joe Acheson
- Amy Armstrong
- Amber Bohm
- Cheri Boyer
- Amy Counts
- Don Crow
- Jessie Deines
- Elizabeth Duggins
- Amanda Ediger
- Russ Fowler
- Mary Gardner
- Jami Garnett
- Chris Mikesell-Green
- Melanie Hammond
- Jessica Harris
- Darlene Hoeffner
- Michelle Jones
- Kelley Jones
- Lesa Larson
- Shirley Luce
- Jennifer Marshall
- Paul Mensching
- Tracy Olson
- Jessica Painter
- Lisa Parker
- Lisa Peters
- Traci Pfeifer
- Tim Quinn
- Kelsi Richards
- Tony Slothower
- Garett Soden
- Kelley VanDeCreek
- Ronda Williams