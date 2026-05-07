Thanks For Teaching Our Children

Salina Public Schools Thursday evening honored retiring faculty and staff members, and recognized individuals who have completed 25 years of service.

Superintendent Heath Hogan spoke briefly at the event, which was held at Martinelli’s Little Italy, before then calling forward individually each of those who were honored.

Hogan told KSAL News it was a bittersweet evening. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/heath-hogan-01.mp3

One of the retirees was a teacher Hogan hired over 30-years-ago, in Garden City. https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/heath-hogan-02.mp3

Retiring staff members who were recognized include:

Beckie Berneking

Cindy Biehler

Kathy Clark

Pam Cook

Debby Deiser

Melinda Eitel

Mary Franco

Sheryl Hedlund

Randy Maag

Angela McClain

Brandi Nash

Katrina Paradis

Shana Pittenger

Patti Robben

Jamie Terry

Scott VanDeCreek

Sue Watson

Rosemary Whitley

Gloria Woods

Cathy Yarochowicz

The district also presented certificates to individuals who have completed 25 years of service. Qualifying staff include: