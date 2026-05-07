Seniors Ready to Graduate

Graduation season is underway. Seniors across the area are celebrating commencement this month, nearly all over the next two weekends.

Bethany College and Salina Area Technical College got things started this past weekend with seniors graduating.

This weekend on Saturday Seniors at K-State Salina will graduate. Sacred Heart High School will celebrate graduation on Sunday.

The other schools in Saline County have another week before their seniors graduate.

Kansas Wesleyan University and Ell-Saline High School will graduate next weekend, on Saturday, May 16th. Seniors at Salina Central, Salina South, and Southeast of Saline will all graduate on Sunday, May 17th.

Here is the schedule:

KSU Salina Graduation – Saturday, May 9, 10 a.m. Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Salina Sacred Heart Graduation – Sunday, May 10, 3:00 p.m. Salina Sacred Heart Cathedral

Salina Virtual Innovation Academy – Friday, May 15, 1:30 p.m. USD 305 District Office

Kansas Wesleyan University Graduation – Saturday, May 16, 10 a.m. Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Ell-Saline High School Graduation – Saturday, May 16, 1:30 p.m Ell- Saline High School in Brookville

Salina Central High School Graduation – Sunday, May 17, 2 p.m. Tony’s Pizza Event Center

Southeast of Saline High School Graduation – Sunday, May 17, 2:30 p.m. Southeast of Saline High School

Salina South High School Graduation – Sunday, May 17, 5 p.m. Tony’s Pizza Event Center

While seniors will be finished, all other students will still have several days of class left.

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