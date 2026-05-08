PREP – HOA Spring Week 7 Recap

The Heart of America Conference has entered the home stretch of the 2026 spring season with the HOA baseball and softball teams looking to put the finishing touches on plans for runs in postseason action for baseball and softball.

Moundridge is in the top spot in the HOA baseball standings with a 16-4, 11-3 record while Ell-Saline is in 6th with a 7-13, 2-10 record.

Inman is in 1st place in the HOA softball standings with a 14-3, 12-2 record while Ell-Saline is in 6th place with an 8-12, 6-8 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school’s baseball and softball teams did this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Ell-Saline 15-3, 10-0 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Republic County 16-0 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog baseball team split with Ell-Saline on Friday, losing the 1st game 8-2 and winning the 2nd game 10-9. The Bulldogs split with Canton-Galva on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 11-5 and losing the 2nd game 16-10.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball team got swept 15-3, 10-0 by Bennington on Friday. The Lady Cardinals swept Hutchinson Trinity 13-7, 15-14 on Tuesday. … The Cardinal baseball team split with Bennington on Friday, winning the 1st game 8-2 and losing the 2nd game 10-9. The Cardinals got swept 10-3, 11-1 by Hutchinson Trinity on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team swept Inman 17-0, 17-0 on Friday. The Lady Celtics got swept 13-7, 15-14 by Ell-Saline on Tuesday. … The Celtic baseball team swept Inman 8-2, 13-3 on Friday. The Celtics swept Ell-Saline 10-3, 11-1 on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team lost 8-4 against Haven on Thursday. The Lady Teutons got swept 17-0, 17-0 by Hutchinson Trinity on Friday. The Lady Teutons swept Sterling 9-0, 12-2 on Tuesday. … The Teuton baseball team got swept 8-2, 13-3 by Hutchinson Trinity on Friday. The Teutons split with Nickerson on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 1-0 and losing the 2nd game 11-2.

MARION

The Lady Warrior softball got swept 16-1, 23-1 by Sedgwick on Friday. The Lady Warriors got swept 19-2, 26-2 by Remington on Tuesday. … The Warrior baseball team swept Sedgwick 10-9, 21-14 on Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team swept Remington 14-3, 16-0 on Friday. … The Wildcat baseball team swept Remington 2-1, 10-8 on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team got swept 14-3, 16-0 by Moundridge on Friday. The Lady Broncos swept Marion 19-2, 26-2 on Tuesday. … The Bronco baseball team got swept 2-1, 10-8 by Moundridge on Friday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team swept Marion 16-1, 23-1 on Friday. The Lady Cardinals were swept 11-1, 16-1 by Cedar Vale on Tuesday. … The Cardinal baseball team got swept 10-9, 21-14 by Marion on Friday. The Cardinals got swept 7-1, 12-2 by Little River on Tuesday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball got swept 9-0, 12-2 by Inman on Tuesday.

The Heart of America Conference has entered the home stretch of the 2026 spring season with the HOA baseball and softball teams looking to put the finishing touches on plans for runs in postseason action for baseball and softball.

Moundridge is in the top spot in the HOA baseball standings with a 16-4, 11-3 record while Ell-Saline is in 6th with a 7-13, 2-10 record.

Inman is in 1st place in the HOA softball standings with a 14-3, 12-2 record while Ell-Saline is in 6th place with an 8-12, 6-8 record.

Here is a look at what each HOA school’s baseball and softball teams did this past week:

BENNINGTON

The Lady Bulldog softball team swept Ell-Saline 15-3, 10-0 on Friday. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Republic County 16-0 on Tuesday. … The Bulldog baseball team split with Ell-Saline on Friday, losing the 1st game 8-2 and winning the 2nd game 10-9. The Bulldogs split with Canton-Galva on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 11-5 and losing the 2nd game 16-10.

ELL-SALINE

The Lady Cardinal softball team got swept 15-3, 10-0 by Bennington on Friday. The Lady Cardinals swept Hutchinson Trinity 13-7, 15-14 on Tuesday. … The Cardinal baseball team split with Bennington on Friday, winning the 1st game 8-2 and losing the 2nd game 10-9. The Cardinals got swept 10-3, 11-1 by Hutchinson Trinity on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON TRINITY

The Lady Celtic softball team swept Inman 17-0, 17-0 on Friday. The Lady Celtics got swept 13-7, 15-14 by Ell-Saline on Tuesday. … The Celtic baseball team swept Inman 8-2, 13-3 on Friday. The Celtics swept Ell-Saline 10-3, 11-1 on Tuesday.

INMAN

The Lady Teuton softball team lost 8-4 against Haven on Thursday. The Lady Teutons got swept 17-0, 17-0 by Hutchinson Trinity on Friday. The Lady Teutons swept Sterling 9-0, 12-2 on Tuesday. … The Teuton baseball team got swept 8-2, 13-3 by Hutchinson Trinity on Friday. The Teutons split with Nickerson on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 1-0 and losing the 2nd game 11-2.

MARION

The Lady Warrior softball got swept 16-1, 23-1 by Sedgwick on Friday. The Lady Warriors got swept 19-2, 26-2 by Remington on Tuesday. … The Warrior baseball team swept Sedgwick 10-9, 21-14 on Friday.

MOUNDRIDGE

The Lady Wildcat softball team swept Remington 14-3, 16-0 on Friday. … The Wildcat baseball team swept Remington 2-1, 10-8 on Friday.

REMINGTON

The Lady Bronco softball team got swept 14-3, 16-0 by Moundridge on Friday. The Lady Broncos swept Marion 19-2, 26-2 on Tuesday. … The Bronco baseball team got swept 2-1, 10-8 by Moundridge on Friday.

SEDGWICK

The Lady Cardinal softball team swept Marion 16-1, 23-1 on Friday. The Lady Cardinals were swept 11-1, 16-1 by Cedar Vale on Tuesday. … The Cardinal baseball team got swept 10-9, 21-14 by Marion on Friday. The Cardinals got swept 7-1, 12-2 by Little River on Tuesday.

STERLING

The Lady Black Bear softball got swept 9-0, 12-2 by Inman on Tuesday.