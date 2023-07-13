Timely Canola Production Decisions Key

Kansas State University officials have announced a pair of meetings in early August to help farmers make fast-approaching decisions on growing winter canola.

K-State canola breeder Mike Stamm said the meetings come “at a critical time” when producers have a renewed interest in growing winter canola, largely due to last spring’s announcement by Scoular that it will be building an oilseed crush facility near Goodland.

“Producers who are planning to grow winter canola know that when September 1 rolls around, they need to be ready,” Stamm said. “Establishment of winter canola is the most important step, and we want to provide the tools necessary to be successful.”

The meetings are free to attend, but reservations are required because a meal will be provided. Location and contacts for each meeting include:

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Hoover Building, 300 E Oxford Ave, Enid, Okla.

10 a.m., presentations and meal.

RSVP to Ron Sholar, 405-780-0113, [email protected], or Josh Bushong, 405-361-6941, [email protected]

Wednesday, Aug. 9: Sedgwick County extension office, Sunflower Room, 7001 W 21st St, Wichita, Kansas.

5:30 p.m., presentations and meal.

RSVP at the following link https://conta.cc/3rilSNy or to Nancy Richardson, Sedgwick County extension office, 316-660-0144, [email protected].

Interested growers in surrounding counties are encouraged to attend. Stamm said the Great Plains Canola Association, Scoular, and Bayer Crop Science will sponsor the canola production meetings for new and experienced growers.

Specialists from K-State Research and Extension and Oklahoma State University will share their experiences working with the crop. The agenda includes a refresher on common canola production practices, and an update on variety development and availability. Scoular will provide information on canola marketing, share delivery points across the region, and discuss opportunity for Scoular to arrange freight off the farm.