Tickets for Sunflower Showdown Selling Fast

MANHATTAN, Kan. – With the start of fall camp right around the corner, K-State Athletics officials announced Tuesday tickets for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown against Kansas on October 26 are down to scattered singles and standing-room only.

Tickets to the other five remaining home games are also selling quickly, highlighted by the season-opener on August 31 against UT Martin (fewer than 850 tickets remain), the Friday night non-conference matchup against new Big 12 foe Arizona on September 13 (fewer than 950), and the September 28 contest against Oklahoma State (only 125 tickets remain).

Finalize your fall plans now, as K-State Athletics utilizes dynamic pricing, and single-game prices may change based on demand. New this season, sales tax will be added to the price of all season and single-game tickets. Fans will see the final price reflected in their shopping cart when checking out.

Fans looking for reserved seats to this year’s Sunflower Showdown are encouraged to visit SeatGeek, K-State’s official secondary ticket partner. K-State Athletics can only verify tickets and assist with any issues on gamedays with tickets that are purchased from the K-State Ticket Office or through SeatGeek.

All tickets can be purchased online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.