Three Exhibitions Opening at Art Center

Salina Art Center has three new exhibitions opening this week.

According to the organization, three dynamic exhibitions all open on Wednesday. The include:

Ann Resnick | Tell Me What You Think of Me, Part One: Something to Divine (West Gallery)

bARBER | Smile, porque nos pasó (South Gallery)

James Kinser & Niki Grangruth | Muse (East Gallery)

These exhibitions will be on view from September 25 through December 29, 2024, and offer a range of engaging perspectives on identity, perception, and self-reflection.

A reception for the West Gallery Exhibition is planned for this Friday from 5 -7. The special reception will celebrate the work of Ann Resnick.

Curated by Ksenya Gurshtein, Resnick’s latest works explore the art of scrying, inviting viewers to interpret abstract, large-scale spray-painted images made from hand-drawn stencils. As visitors engage with the works, they are encouraged to reflect on how personal perception shapes meaning, offering both introspective and communal dialogue opportunities.

At the reception, guests will also have the chance to participate in several interactive activities:

Tarot Readings – Ask one question and receive insights from our tarot readers.

Myers-Briggs Personality Test Station – Discover your personality type at our stations.

Handwriting Sample Station – Submit a handwritten sample for the larger project.

Custom Survey Station – Share your thoughts on the exhibition’s overarching themes and contribute to the future full-scale project set for 2026.

Refreshments and drinks will be provided. Save the Date: Upcoming exhibition receptions include bARBER on October 9 and Muse on November 8.

Art receptions, which are free and open to the public, offer a welcoming space to meet the artist, explore the exhibition, and engage in conversations about the artwork. All gallery spaces are free and open to the public throughout the exhibition’s run.