12-Year-Olds Accused of Crime Spree

A couple of 12-year-old runaways from Wichita are accused of a crime spree in Salina and Saline County

According to police, on Thursday at about 3:00 AM, officers responded to an alarm at Tractor Supply, 3120 Riffle Dr. The alarm was activated when someone attempted to steal two scooter go-karts, which were secured in front of the business. Employees arrived and reviewed the surveillance video and determined what appeared to be two juveniles attempted to steal the go-karts but were unsuccessful. The go-karts were valued at $2,000.

At about 9:30 AM, an officer responded to a vehicle burglary at the Hilton Garden Inn, 3320 S. 9 th . A subject from Manning, Iowa, who had stayed at the hotel the previous night reported that unknown subjects had entered their 2023 GMC Acadia and stolen several items to include several credit cards, two checkbooks, and about $200 cash. The surveillance video was reviewed and two juveniles matching the description of the suspects observed at Tractor Supply, were seen looking in vehicles at the hotel. The time was in close relationship to the attempted theft at Tractor Supply.

According to Saline County Undersheriff Brent Melander, the subjects also went to Spectrum Metalcraft, 304 E Avenue B, and broke into a 1995 Cadillac Fleetwood that was parked by an employee. They allegedly broke in and stole generic vitamins, paper weights, and damaged a piece of artwork along with the frame it was in. Between damages and the stolen items, about 1,900 dollars worth was taken or destroyed.

The suspects also stole a tractor from a 77-year-old resident and road it around damaging soy and corn crops, until the tractor ran out of fuel. They also stole a cross bow from the residents. The Saline County Sheriffs office is still trying to evaluate the damage to all the crops.

At 3:59 PM employees from the Land Institute noticed the two suspects stuck in a disabled 2016 Polarus side-by-side and went to give them assistance. After a few minutes they noticed strange behavior from the suspects and called 911. Dispatch was able to identify the suspects and informed the Land Institute employees and advised them to not go after them.

The Saline County Sheriff’s office was assisted by the Salina Police Departemtn to get the suspects into custody after they ran and hid in a nearby wheat field.