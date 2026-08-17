Alpha Performance Health Opens in Salina

A Spring Hill based wellness clinic celebrated the opening of a Salina location Monday.
Staff, supporters, and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Blue Coats gathered for a ribbon cutting at Alpha Performance Health, located at 1823 South Ohio.
Dr. Ptacek told KSAL News the two clinics have a different approach to wellness. Rather than waiting until there is an issue and then treating it, through a variety of ways they are able to help a patient maintain their health.
Dr. Stamper tells KSAL News they will offer a wide variety of services at the Salina office.
Alpha Performance Health offers multiple specialty treatments, including things like:
- Hormone Optimization
- Peptide Therapy
- Genomic Testing
- Ketamine Therapy
- Mental Health Support
- DNA-Specific IV Treatments
- Exosomes
- Stem Cell IV Treatments
- Joint Injections
- Neubie (Neuro-Bio-Electric Stimulator)
- Vampire Face / Breast Lift
- Sexual Wellness O-Shot and P-Shot
Alpha Performance Health is on the cutting edge of regenerative medicine. They are passionate about proactive, personalized care and expanding access to innovative health treatments, while helping patients build sustainable plans for long-term health and resilience.