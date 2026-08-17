Alpha Performance Health Opens in Salina

By Todd Pittenger August 17, 2026

A Spring Hill based wellness clinic celebrated the opening of a Salina location Monday.

Staff, supporters, and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Blue Coats gathered for a ribbon cutting at Alpha Performance Health, located at 1823 South Ohio.

Founded by Dr. Margaret Ptacek NMD, Alpha Performance Health is a longevity-focused practice dedicated to personalized care, disease prevention, optimal aging, and helping patients achieve greater vitality.

Dr. Ptacek told KSAL News the two clinics have a different approach to wellness.  Rather than waiting until there is an issue and then treating it, through a variety of ways they are able to help a patient maintain their health.

 

 

Dr. Andi Stamper, a Doctor of Nursing Practice, board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist with more than 20 years of healthcare experience, is leading the Salina location.

Dr. Stamper tells KSAL News they will offer a wide variety of services at the Salina office.

 

Alpha Performance Health offers multiple specialty treatments, including things like:

  • Hormone Optimization
  • Peptide Therapy
  • Genomic Testing
  • Ketamine Therapy
  • Mental Health Support
  • DNA-Specific IV Treatments
  • Exosomes
  • Stem Cell IV Treatments
  • Joint Injections
  • Neubie (Neuro-Bio-Electric Stimulator)
  • Vampire Face / Breast Lift
  • Sexual Wellness O-Shot and P-Shot

Alpha Performance Health is on the cutting edge of regenerative medicine.  They are passionate about proactive, personalized care and expanding access to innovative  health treatments, while helping patients build sustainable plans for long-term health and resilience.