Alpha Performance Health Opens in Salina

A Spring Hill based wellness clinic celebrated the opening of a Salina location Monday.

Staff, supporters, and the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Blue Coats gathered for a ribbon cutting at Alpha Performance Health, located at 1823 South Ohio.

Founded by Dr. Margaret Ptacek NMD, Alpha Performance Health is a longevity-focused practice dedicated to personalized care, disease prevention, optimal aging, and helping patients achieve greater vitality.

Dr. Ptacek told KSAL News the two clinics have a different approach to wellness. Rather than waiting until there is an issue and then treating it, through a variety of ways they are able to help a patient maintain their health.

Dr. Andi Stamper, a Doctor of Nursing Practice, board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, and Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist with more than 20 years of healthcare experience, is leading the Salina location.

Dr. Stamper tells KSAL News they will offer a wide variety of services at the Salina office.

Alpha Performance Health offers multiple specialty treatments, including things like: