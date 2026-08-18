Sunflower State Tour Plans Salina Stop

Kansas State University and the University of Kansas are uniting in late August and early September for the Sunflower State Tour. The tour, which is an opportunity for those who are interested in pursuing higher education in Kansas, will make a stop in Salina.

According to K-State prospective students and their families will gain valuable insights into applying and attending a Division 1, Research 1 – the most competitive and highest activity classifications – institution in Kansas through combined programs in six locations.

Sunflower State Tour stops for students and families include:

August 31: Topeka and Garden City

September 1: Pittsburg and Hays

September 2: Hutchinson

September 3: Salina

Separate programs are also offered for high school counselors .

Along with receiving helpful information, students and their guests will enjoy light refreshments and have the chance to win tickets to the K-State vs. KU football game on Oct. 17.

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