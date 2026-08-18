Salina Flights Still Proving Popular

The number of travelers flying in and out of Salina continues to soar. Though numbers were down slightly for the month of July, overall the numbers are up considerably from a year ago.

According to information from the Salina Airport Authroity, SkyWest Airlines enplaned 3,190 passengers during July 2026, compared to 3,333 passengers in July 2025, representing a 4% decrease for the month. Total passenger activity for the month reached 6,177 passengers, including 3,190 enplanements and 2,987 deplanements.

Year-to-date scheduled passenger enplanements through July totaled 20,014 passengers, compared to 16,958 passengers during the same period in 2025, reflecting an 18% increase in scheduled airline activity at Salina Regional Airport.

A third daily flight in and out of Salina began last year in May, adding Houston to already existing service to Chicago and Denver. United Express daily nonstop flights out of Salina to Chicago, Denver, and Houston are operated by SkyWest. The Mitsubishi CRJ-200 regional jets are configured for 50 passengers.