Runners From 39 Communities Ready For Fe For A Cure, Volunteers Needed

The Fe for a Cure on September 19th is one of the region’s largest, most fun, family-friendly and affordable running/walking events. Festivities start at 7:40 a.m. on race day with a survivor recognition photo recognizing all cancer survivors in attendance. The event’s USATF-certified 5K run/walk starts at 8 a.m. and a 1-mile fun run follows at 8:10 a.m.

Registration is $25.00 for anyone 12 and older and $10.00 for anyone 11 and younger and includes a race t-shirt and breakfast food provided by Salina Regional Health Center Food Services. All who register by September 1 are guaranteed a commemorative t-shirt. Cancer survivors who register will receive specially designated t-shirts. Those who can’t make the event, but would like to receive a t-shirt to support the cause, can register as a “Couch Potato.” Donations also are welcome. All race and registration information can be found online at All who register by September 1 are guaranteed a commemorative t-shirt. Cancer survivors who register will receive specially designated t-shirts. Those who can’t make the event, but would like to receive a t-shirt to support the cause, can register as a “Couch Potato.” Donations also are welcome. All race and registration information can be found online at feforacure.com

“Every year at Fe for a Cure, we’re reminded just how many people in our region have been affected by cancer,” said Marla McElderry, executive director of the Salina Regional Health Foundation. “It is amazing how our community comes together to support patients and their families. We’ve been so excited to see this event grow over the years, and we’re hoping to keep that momentum going and reach 1,500 participants this year.”

Volunteers Needed

Volunteers are what separate great races from other events. Fe For A Cure needs approximately 150 volunteers to help with registration, setup, course direction, blocking entrances/exits, and encouraging participants. Most volunteer shifts are two hours or less, and volunteers receive a shirt and can enjoy breakfast after their shift.

Sign up to volunteer at: https://feforacurevolunteers.srhc.com/volunteer-registration/ .

If you prefer filling out a paper form email Daniel Craig , TWCC Cancer Program Manager, at [email protected] .

Fe For A Cure Planning Team Members

Marla McElderry , Jessica Allen, Becky McKay, John Berggren, Erica Goldsby, Daniel Craig, Hannah Holt, Tabia Norris, Melanie Leepers, Angela Hayden, Art Grover

Fe For A Cure Fun Facts

1. One of the first Gold Standard fundraiser events in North Central Kansas. (100% of race entry fees go to the cause!)

2. Fe For A Cure 5K was the first USATF Certified race ever held in Salina in 2022!

3. There were 1214 registered participants in 2025. This was larger than any other race in Salina history other than the Salina Crossroads Marathon!

4. In 2025 the event raised $39,183 through registrations, donations, and ribbons sales. An anonymous donor also contributed $40,000, bringing the total raised to a record $79,183!

5. Volunteers are what separate great races from other events and the 2025 Fe For A Cure had a record 175 volunteers!

Runners Signed Up From Abilene, Assaria, Bel Aire, Beloit, Bennington, Chapman, Cheney, Concordia, Ellsworth, Great Bend, Green, Hays, Herington, Hill City, Hutchinson, Inman, Kanopolis, Kansas City, Lindsborg, Manhattan, Marion, Marquette, McPherson, Meade, Minneapolis, Newton, Piedmont (OK), Pond Creek (OK), Salina, Solomon, Sylvan Grove, Tampa, Tescott, Topeka, WaKeeney, Watkins (CO), Wells, Wichita, Woodbine



Whether you run, walk, help, or cheer, your support brings real hope to our cancer patients and survivors.

100% of entry fees support patients at TWCC Last year, there were 1,214 registered participants in the Fe For A Cure. The event raised $39,183 through registrations, donations, and ribbons sales. An anonymous donor also contributed $40,000, bringing the total raised to a record $79,183! Below are just a few of the ways our fundraising events help support patients at Tammy Walker Cancer Center. Patient meal program-Patients undergoing long chemotherapy infusions are offered a meal (lunch), Monday thru Thursday. The patient meal program started in November of 2022 and over 6,000 meals have been served. What an amazing gift to our patients! During the school year the patient meal program provides our Project Search interns the opportunity to learn work skills and business soft-skills with the goal of helping them gain employment.



Appearance center-Patients are able to get wigs, hats, scarves, and other items at no cost. Wigs and other items from the appearance center can help empower patients and help them feel more comfortable and confident as well as provide a sense of normalcy during treatment.



Transportation Assistance-Transportation shouldn’t be a roadblock to cancer treatment. Our partnership with OCCK allows us to offer transportation services to those who need it at no cost.



Rebecca A. Morrison House-The Morrison House is a guest residence for those living outside Salina with a loved one who is a patient at Salina Regional Health Center and outpatients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

