Thief Enters Restaurant Through Roof

Police are looking for a thief who entered a Salina restaurant through the roof.

According to Salina Police, Thursday morning at

5:15 officers responded to an alarm at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2588 S. 9th. Officers also received a report from a delivery driver who reported while making his delivery, he observed a subject who was entering the business through the roof.

The driver exited the building and called 911.

The suspect fled the building through a rear door of the business.

Loss is still being determined.