Thief Enters Restaurant Through Roof

Police are looking for a thief who entered a Salina restaurant through the roof.
According to Salina Police, Thursday morning at
5:15 officers responded to an alarm at Buffalo Wild Wings, 2588 S. 9th. Officers also received a report from a delivery driver who reported while making his delivery, he observed a subject who was entering the business through the roof.
The driver exited the building and called 911.
The suspect fled the building through a rear door of the business.
Loss is still being determined.