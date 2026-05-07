PREP – AVCTL I Spring Week 7 Recap

The Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League I has entered the home stretch of the 2026 with teams looking to put on the finishing touches for a possible stretch into the postseason in their chosen spring sport.

Derby leads the AVCTL I softball standings with a 22-0, 10-0 record while Salina South is in 6th place with a 9-13, 3-9 record.

Maize High is in 1st place in the AVCTL I baseball standings with an 18-2, 10-0 record while Salina South is in 4th place with an 8-13, 5-6 record.

Maize South currently leads the AVCTL I girls’ soccer standings with an 11-2-0, 4-0-0 record, while Salina South is in 7th place with a 6-7-0, 0-4-0 record.

Here is a look at what each AVCTL I baseball, softball and girls’ soccer team did this past week:

CAMPUS

The Lady Colt softball team split with Maize High on Friday, losing the 1st game 6-1 and winning the 2nd game 6-1. … The Colt baseball team lost 4-0 against Maize High on Friday. The Colts lost 13-0 against Maize High on Tuesday. … The Lady Colt soccer team defeated Newton 5-0 on Thursday. The Lady Colts lost 4-1 against Maize South on Monday.

DERBY

The Lady Panther softball team swept Hutchinson 8-5, 6-0 on Friday. … The Panther baseball team lost 3-0 against Maize High on Wednesday. The Panthers lost 7-1 against Bishop Carroll on Friday. The Panthers defeated Bishop Carroll 11-4 on Monday. … The Lady Panther soccer team lost 3-2 against Hutchinson on Thursday. The Lady Panthers defeated Valley Center 2-0 on Tuesday.

HUTCHINSON

The Lady Salt Hawk softball team got swept 8-5, 6-0 by Derby on Friday. The Lady Salt Hawks were swept 4-3, 15-5 by Newton on Tuesday. … The Salt Hawk baseball team went 1-1 in a triangular on Friday, losing 14-10 against Andale and defeating Haven 10-1. The Salt Hawks split with Newton on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 10-0 and losing the 2nd game 11-5. … The Lady Salt Hawk soccer team defeated Derby 3-2 on Thursday. The Lady Salt Hawks lost 4-0 against Maize High on Tuesday.

MAIZE

The Lady Eagle softball team split with Campus on Friday, winning the 1st game 6-1 and losing the 2nd game 6-5. … The Eagle baseball team defeated Derby 3-0 on Wednesday. The Eagles defeated Campus 4-0 on Friday. The Eagles defeated Campus 13-0 on Tuesday. … The Lady Eagle soccer team lost 2-0 against Maize South on Thursday. The Lady Eagles defeated Hutchinson 4-0 on Tuesday.

MAIZE SOUTH

The Lady Maverick softball team swept Salina South 9-8, 18-3 on Friday. The Lady Mavericks were swept 1-0, 6-4 by Arkansas City on Monday. … The Maverick baseball team split with Salina South on Friday, winning the 1st game 7-1 and losing the 2nd game 5-2. The Mavericks lost 8-6 against Kapaun Mt. Carmel on Monday. … The Lady Maverick soccer team defeated Maize High 2-0 on Thursday. The Lady Mavericks defeated Campus 4-1 on Monday.

SALINA SOUTH

The Lady Cougar softball team got swept 9-8, 18-3 by Maize South on Friday. … The Cougar baseball team split with Maize South on Friday, losing the 1st game 7-1 and winning the 2nd game 5-2. … The Lady Cougar soccer team lost 1-0 against Valley Center on Thursday. The Lady Cougars defeated Topeka West 6-0 on Tuesday.

VALLEY CENTER

The Lady Hornet softball was swept 10-8, 14-7 by Andover Central on Tuesday. … The Hornet baseball team split with Andover Central on Tuesday, winning the 1st game 1-0 and losing the 2nd game 2-0. … The Lady Hornet soccer team defeated Salina South 1-0 on Thursday. The Lady Hornets lost 2-0 against Derby on Tuesday.